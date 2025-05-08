Osaze Tafari De Rosario News: Signs first-team contract

De Rosario signed a first-team contract with the Sounders for the rest of the 2025 MLS season on Thursday. The deal also includes club options for 2026 and 2027.

De Rosario has shown he belongs on a higher level due to their recent play this season. He currently leads MLS NEXT Pro this season with eight goals through five matches and scored two goals during Defiance's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run. Despite his impressive numbers, he should add depth upfront for the Sounders at the MLS level and isn't likely to see regular minutes.