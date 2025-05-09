Oscar Bobb Injury: Remains out

Bobb (leg) is out for Saturday's trip to Southampton, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Still they are not available. They've started training with us, partially, but they're still not available."

Bobb has struggled with injuries throughout the season. He came back for a pair of appearances in April but has since been sidelined once more. The winger has little time to return before the end of the campaign, which has been almost entirely lost due to these injuries.