Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Bobb headshot

Oscar Bobb News: Option against Bournemouth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Bobb (leg) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Bournemouth.

Bobb is featuring once again after some time out, missing around a month due to an injury in an injury-filled season. He has only been able to feature two times this season due to his complications and will hope to see some minutes in the final two games of the season, in what was supposed to be a breakout season for the young attacker.

Oscar Bobb
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now