Oscar Bobb News: Option against Bournemouth
Bobb (leg) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Bournemouth.
Bobb is featuring once again after some time out, missing around a month due to an injury in an injury-filled season. He has only been able to feature two times this season due to his complications and will hope to see some minutes in the final two games of the season, in what was supposed to be a breakout season for the young attacker.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now