Oscar de Marcos Injury: Late call for Sunday

De Marcos is questionable for Sunday's match against Real Sociedad, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescusa of Marca.

De Marcos is going to be a late call for Sunday's derby, as the defender will be tested out in their last session to see if he is fit enough to compete. This comes after he wasn't training earlier in the week after an early exit from their last outing, leaving him doubtful to start if he is an option. That said, Andoni Gorosabel is his likely replacement at right-back.