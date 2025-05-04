Fantasy Soccer
Oscar de Marcos headshot

Oscar de Marcos News: On bench in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

De Marcos (undisclosed) is on the bench to face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

De Marcos has been involved in a rotation with Andoni Gorosabel, who will be the starting right-back Sunday. However, the veteran is available for limited minutes following his recovery from a slight issue, so he could have a chance to look for his seventh assist of the season in what would be his 35th appearance across all competitions.

Oscar de Marcos
Athletic
