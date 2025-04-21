Oscar Estupinan News: Quiet outing in defeat

Estupinan recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Queretaro.

Estupinan struggled to produce as his side suffered an unexpected loss versus Queretaro. He stayed in the initial lineup for the second straight game after being used as a substitute behind Angel Zaldivar previously in the campaign. However, the contention for the position could remain close as neither striker has made a difference in the last five matches.