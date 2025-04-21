Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Estupinan

Oscar Estupinan News: Quiet outing in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Estupinan recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Queretaro.

Estupinan struggled to produce as his side suffered an unexpected loss versus Queretaro. He stayed in the initial lineup for the second straight game after being used as a substitute behind Angel Zaldivar previously in the campaign. However, the contention for the position could remain close as neither striker has made a difference in the last five matches.

Oscar Estupinan
Juárez
