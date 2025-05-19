Oscar Hojlund News: Earns depth role

Hojlund made 20 appearances (seven starts) during his first season in the Bundesliga.

Hojlund was brought to Frankfurt as one for the future but actually played his way into the senior squad quickly. The midfielder never established a consistent starting role, but he did contribute in 20 matches and earned his first Bundesliga goal. If Hugo Larsson departs Frankfurt, Hojlund could step into a larger role next season.