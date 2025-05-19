Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Hojlund headshot

Oscar Hojlund News: Earns depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Hojlund made 20 appearances (seven starts) during his first season in the Bundesliga.

Hojlund was brought to Frankfurt as one for the future but actually played his way into the senior squad quickly. The midfielder never established a consistent starting role, but he did contribute in 20 matches and earned his first Bundesliga goal. If Hugo Larsson departs Frankfurt, Hojlund could step into a larger role next season.

Oscar Hojlund
Eintracht Frankfurt
