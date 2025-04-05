Oscar Manzanarez News: Active in draw

Manzanarez had two tackles (one won) and nine clearances in Friday's 1-1 draw against Leon.

Manzanarez stood out for his defensive production in his return to a central position after appearing at right-back in the previous matchup. It was his fourth consecutive start, and the nine clearances added to his total of 35 in that period. He also won more than five duels for the first time in the 2024/25 season.