Oscar Mingueza News: Scored in win
Mingueza scored once on one shot (one on target), attempted two crosses (none accurate) and one tackle (one successful) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Sevilla.
Mingueza scored a beautiful goal with an acrobatic finish from a ball sent in by Fran Beltran Saturday versus Sevilla. It's the defender's fourth goal of the season across 31 matches, proving he has the talent to be productive going forward.
