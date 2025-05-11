Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Mingueza headshot

Oscar Mingueza News: Scored in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Mingueza scored once on one shot (one on target), attempted two crosses (none accurate) and one tackle (one successful) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Sevilla.

Mingueza scored a beautiful goal with an acrobatic finish from a ball sent in by Fran Beltran Saturday versus Sevilla. It's the defender's fourth goal of the season across 31 matches, proving he has the talent to be productive going forward.

Oscar Mingueza
Celta Vigo
