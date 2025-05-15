Oscar Ustari News: Allows three against San Jose
Ustari recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.
Ustari struggled to keep San Jose out of the net Wednesday, with the goalie allowing three goals while only making two saves. This is now three straight outings since his last clean sheet, remaining at two in nine appearances this season. He will look to see his third when facing in-state rival Orlando on Sunday.
