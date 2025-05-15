Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Ustari headshot

Oscar Ustari News: Allows three against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Ustari recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Ustari struggled to keep San Jose out of the net Wednesday, with the goalie allowing three goals while only making two saves. This is now three straight outings since his last clean sheet, remaining at two in nine appearances this season. He will look to see his third when facing in-state rival Orlando on Sunday.

Oscar Ustari
Inter Miami CF
