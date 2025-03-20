Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Ustari News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Ustari is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Ustari has cleared his suspension after receiving a straight red card against Charlotte and is set to return for the next match. He has been the starting goalkeeper since the beginning of the season due to Drake Callender's injury, though Callender was the regular starter last year. It remains unclear whether Ustari will keep his starting role or move to the bench for the match against Philadelphia on March 30.

