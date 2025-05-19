Osman Bukari News: Busy in draw

Bukari registered three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Bukari was all-action throughout Saturday's draw, coming so close to breaking the deadlock himself as well as setting up a pair of goals. It was an excellent match for the winger, who acquitted himself well against the top team in the conference. Bukari will continue to be a major part of the starting XI moving forward.