Osman Bukari News: Three shots Wednesday

Bukari generated three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.

Bukari was back in the starting XI after seeing a bench role last match, seeing 79 minutes of work in the draw. He would see a decent effort, notching a chance created, two crosses and three shots. However, it has now been over a month and a half since his last goal contribution.