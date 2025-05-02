Fantasy Soccer
Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Aiming to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 8:29am

Dembele (hamstring) underwent examinations on Thursday that revealed a minor injury. He will be rested in the coming days with the hope to be available for the second leg of the semi final against Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

Dembele underwent examinations on Thursday that revealed a minor hamstring injury. He will be rested in the coming days with the hope that he can recover in time for Wednesday's clash against Arsenal. He remains a doubt for the game but the examinations were more positive than expected, leaving some hope for his presence. If he has to miss future fixtures, Goncalo Ramos is expected to lead the frontline until he returns to fitness.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
