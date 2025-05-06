Ousmane Dembele Injury: Available against Arsenal

Dembele (hamstring) has been training with the team for two days and is available to Luis Enrique for Wednesday's clash against Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, the coach confirmed in the press conference.

Dembele is back available for Wednesday's clash against the Gunners after training for two consecutive sessions in the last two days with the team. This is good news for the club since he is expected to return directly to the starting squad to add more goals to his tally of 29 this season in 41 appearances.