Ousmane Dembele Injury: Doesn't make squad Saturday

Dembele (undisclosed) doesn't feature in the squad list for Saturday's clash against Le Havre.

Dembele doesn't make the squad for Saturday's game against the Havrais as he is likely being rested this weekend. The club is already champions of France, and it would make no sense to play their best player with important games such as the Champions League semi finals against Arsenal coming soon. Desire Doue is expected to get a larger role in the frontline on Saturday.