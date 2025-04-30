Ousmane Dembele Injury: Doubtful ahead of second leg

Dembele (hamstring) suffered an injury in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Arsenal after scoring the lone goal in the match. He will undergo tests on Wednesday and is a doubt for the second leg next Wednesday, coach Luis Enrique said in a press conference, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport. "The medical tests will take place tomorrow. It's nothing serious, it's rather light but there is a doubt for the second leg."

Dembele suffered a hamstring injury in the 70th minute of Tuesday's clash and went straight down the tunnel. He will undergo medical tests on Wednesday but is already ruled out for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg and will be a doubt for next Wednesday's second leg against Arsenal in the Champions League. If he cannot recover in time for the game, Goncalo Ramos is a likely replacement upfront in PSG's attack.