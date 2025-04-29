Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Limps off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Dembele was forced off with an apparent muscle injury during Tuesday's clash with Arsenal. Dembele opened the scoring prior to coming off.

Dembele came off and went straight down the tunnel. The exact injury is unclear, though Dembele looked uncomfortable while coming off. The striker has been in brilliant form and opened the scoring in the semi-final tie. His status for the return fixture in Paris will be crucial, though Bradley Barcola is a talented attacker in his own right.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now