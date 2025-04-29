Ousmane Dembele Injury: Limps off Tuesday

Dembele was forced off with an apparent muscle injury during Tuesday's clash with Arsenal. Dembele opened the scoring prior to coming off.

Dembele came off and went straight down the tunnel. The exact injury is unclear, though Dembele looked uncomfortable while coming off. The striker has been in brilliant form and opened the scoring in the semi-final tie. His status for the return fixture in Paris will be crucial, though Bradley Barcola is a talented attacker in his own right.