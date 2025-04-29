Ousmane Dembele Injury: Scores lone goal
Dembele scored the only goal in PSG's 1-0 win over Arsenal Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.
The forward got a bit lucky with his one-time shot deflecting in off the post, but Dembele wasn't a huge threat outside of that goal. The forward appeared to suffer an injury, though he was unlikely to play Saturday anyway with PSG already securing the Ligue 1 crown.
