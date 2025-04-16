Ousmane Dembele News: Assists Tuesday

Dembele assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two chances created, three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

Dembele assisted Nuno Mendes' goal in the 27th minute Tuesday, a strike that ultimately earned Paris' spot in the UCL semifinals. It marked Dembele's third assist in the Champions League this season, two of which came in the quarterfinals versus Aston Villa. Whether he and PSG face Arsenal or Real Madrid in the semifinals, Dembele will need to play at his best to earn a spot in the final.