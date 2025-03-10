Ousmane Dembele News: Scores brace off bench

Dembele scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Rennes.

Dembele was on the bench against Rennes as coach Luis Enrique wanted to rest him before the second leg in the Champions League against Liverpool on Tuesday. That did not stop him from scoring two goals in just 26 minutes against his former club. The French forward has been excellent this season, playing more often as a striker than a winger, and his shots on target have increased significantly compared to last year. He had 24 shots on target in 37 appearances last season and now has 58 in 32 matches this season. He will look to contribute again on Tuesday against Liverpool.