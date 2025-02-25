Ousmane Dembele News: Scores versus Lyon

Dembele scored a goal off five shots (three on target) during Sunday's 3-2 win over Lyon.

Dembele was a constant threat up front and, after coming up short several times during the first half, he finally found the back of the net with a stunning strike from outside the box that doubled PSG's lead just before the hour mark. After starting the campaign with some ups and downs, the forward has been on a tear as of late, with 12 goals over his last eight league appearances.