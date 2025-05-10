Oussama Idrissi News: Sent off Saturday

Idrissi earned a red card in Saturday's 2-0 loss to America.

Idrissi received his second yellow card of the game for a foul in first half stoppage time against the Eagles. The attacker now faces a one-game Liga MX ban, though that won't come until July with his team having no more fixtures left in the current campaign. His final Clausura numbers were one goal and six assists over 19 matches played (17 starts). Both Alexei Dominguez and Sergio Hernandez have been used in Idrissi's place in the past and should be potential replacements if they stay on the roster when the star player serves suspension.