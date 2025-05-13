Oussama Idrissi News: Suspension raised to two games

Idrissi had one match added to his original ban, forcing him to miss the first two Apertura 2025 fixtures, according to the FMF official website.

Idrissi received a second yellow card during Saturday's quarterfinal defeat to America but was also reported for insulting the referee. The winger will therefore be ineligible until the third week of the 2025/26 season. He finished the Clausura campaign with one goal and six assists in 19 matches played (17 starts). Both Alexei Dominguez and Sergio Hernandez have featured on the left flank in the past, so one of them could fill in if they are still on the roster when Idrissi serves his suspension.