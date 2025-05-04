Fantasy Soccer
Ousseni Bouda headshot

Ousseni Bouda News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Bouda scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Bouda returned a ball to Cristian Espinoza for the 24th-minute goal that doubled the lead Saturday. The forward then made the score sheet himself via right-footed touch in front of the near post in the 88th minute of the game. He's now an interesting attacking option after taking advantage of an unusual start in Josef Martinez's (lower body) absence, although it's unclear whether that situation will occur again in the next fixtures.

Ousseni Bouda
San Jose Earthquakes
