Owen Gene Injury: Spotted in team training

Gene (ankle) posted a story on his Instagram showing him back in team training, according to MNUFC NEWS.

Gene is really close to making his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the last six league games. He was spotted back in team training on Monday which leaves him in a good position to be available for Wednesday's clash against Houston. This is good news for Minnesota since he has been a regular player off the bench earlier in the season, featuring for 98 minutes in five appearances.