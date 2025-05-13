Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Owen Gene headshot

Owen Gene Injury: Spotted in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Gene (ankle) posted a story on his Instagram showing him back in team training, according to MNUFC NEWS.

Gene is really close to making his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the last six league games. He was spotted back in team training on Monday which leaves him in a good position to be available for Wednesday's clash against Houston. This is good news for Minnesota since he has been a regular player off the bench earlier in the season, featuring for 98 minutes in five appearances.

Owen Gene
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now