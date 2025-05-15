Owen Wolff News: Leads match in crosses
Wolff recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.
Wolff would see a decent outing in the midfield Wednesday, notching a shot and three chances created while leading the match with his 10 crosses. That said, his 10 crosses were a new season-high for crosses in a match, beating his previous best by two. However, he has now gone eight appearances since his last goal contribution.
