Owen Wolff News: Leads match in crosses

Wolff recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

Wolff would see a decent outing in the midfield Wednesday, notching a shot and three chances created while leading the match with his 10 crosses. That said, his 10 crosses were a new season-high for crosses in a match, beating his previous best by two. However, he has now gone eight appearances since his last goal contribution.