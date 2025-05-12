Owen Wolff News: Provides creative spark

Wolff generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against FC Cincinnati.

Wolff didn't find the back of the net, but he was one of the most active players for Austin in this loss due to his activity in the final third. The talented playmaker has gone seven games without a goal contribution, but he's racked up seven shots, 14 chances created and 39 crosses over that stretch.