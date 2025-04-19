Ozziel Herrera Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Herrera will miss the weekend clash against Pumas due to injury, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Herrera has struggled to stay fit lately and is now forced to miss another game despite playing off the bench in the previous visit to Pachuca. His issue reduces the Tigers' attacking depth for the regular-season finale, with all of Sebastian Cordova, Marcelo Flores and Uriel Antuna likely to benefit in therms of playing time. As for Herrera, he'll continue to work on his recovery, aiming to rejoin the squad in the playoffs stage.