Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ozziel Herrera headshot

Ozziel Herrera Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Herrera will miss the weekend clash against Pumas due to injury, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Herrera has struggled to stay fit lately and is now forced to miss another game despite playing off the bench in the previous visit to Pachuca. His issue reduces the Tigers' attacking depth for the regular-season finale, with all of Sebastian Cordova, Marcelo Flores and Uriel Antuna likely to benefit in therms of playing time. As for Herrera, he'll continue to work on his recovery, aiming to rejoin the squad in the playoffs stage.

Ozziel Herrera
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now