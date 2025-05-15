Fantasy Soccer
Ozziel Herrera headshot

Ozziel Herrera News: Provides assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Herrera assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Herrera pulled the ball back from the goal line for Nicolas Ibanez to finish in the six-yard box, setting up the opening goal during the 19th minute against Toluca. The versatile winger made his second straight start on the left flank after returning from an Achilles injury. The assist was his third direct contribution in 14 Clausura appearances, and he tied his season-high count of four fouls drawn.

