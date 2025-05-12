Pablo Duran Injury: Will start on bench Tuesday
Duran (ribs) will start on the bench in Tuesday's clash against Real Sociedad, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference, according to Mundo Celeste.
Duran suffered a ribs injury in Saturday's game and was forced off the pitch before the final whistle, but the issue turned out to be minor as he will return on the bench for Tuesday's game against Real Sociedad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now