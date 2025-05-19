Pablo Fornals News: Scores in loss

Fornals scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Fornals netted his second goal in 25 appearances on the season, as he buried a shot from the center of the box in the 67th minute of action. On the other hand, he has not landed an accurate cross in 12 straight outings, despite seven attempts over that span. Defensively, he has at least one tackle won and one interception in two consecutive games.