Pablo Maffeo Injury: Won't return this season

Maffeo will miss the final game of the season against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday and the next three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury. His absence is a blow as he is a regular starter on the right wing when fit and available. Mateu Morey is expected to replace him for the season finale.