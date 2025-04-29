Pablo Mari News: Has another impressive performance

Mari made one tackle, 11 clearances, four interceptions and one block during Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

Mari is the one of the top Serie A fantasy performers right now and he showed that again here, pacing all players in clearances with his third consecutive game with double digits. Despite having way less matches played than his competition, Mari is still among the league's top 10 in clearances, interceptions and blocks if his numbers with Monza and Fiorentina are combined.