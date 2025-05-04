Pablo Marin News: Attempts three crosses

Marin registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Sunday marked Marin's season high in crosses, which he has 11 of across 28 games this season. Considering the midfielder's lack of cross output between August and April, he is not expected to surge in the category for May.