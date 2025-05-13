Pablo Marin News: Fails to score

Marin had four shots (two on target) in Real Sociedad's 1-0 loss to Celta Vigo Tuesday.

Marin was aggressive as Sociedad tried to get back in the match but was unable to put any of his four shots in the back of the net. He might be rested next week against Girona ahead of the season finale against Real Madrid with Sociedad out of contention for a Europe spot and safe from relegation.