Pablo Marin News: Scores opener in win

Marin scored a goal off three shots (one on target) and made two tackles (one won) during Sunday's 3-2 win over Girona.

Marin had already tried a lot during the previous game and this time he was finally able to find the back of the net. In the 5th minute, he dove to head home a corner kick from the right and break the deadlock. This was the first league goal of the season for the midfielder, who struggled during the first half of the campaign but is putting up multiple strong outings in this final stretch.