Pablo Ortiz Injury: Fortunate goal, unfortunate finish

Ortiz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Minnesota United. He was injured and subbed out in the 72nd minute.

Wednesday includes Ortiz's first start since his Dynamo signing went through. For the center-back's goal, it is a case of right place and time benefiting one. In the Minnesota team's penalty box for an extra-time corner, it was cleared, albeit poorly. The failed clearance resulted in a shot ball that deflected off one of MNUFC's players and floated toward an open Ortiz, who headed in his goal. However, he later suffered an undisclosed injury that makes him questionable before the Dynamo's next game.