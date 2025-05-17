Pablo Ortiz News: Starting Saturday

Ortiz (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup Saturday versus FC Dallas.

Ortiz made a quick recovery from the issue he picked up after scoring a goal in the previous match against Minnesota United. He'll be part of center-back pairing alongside Obafemi Awodesu, leaving Ethan Bartlow on the bench. Prior to this game, the Colombian had just two MLS appearances, racking up 64 accurate passes, three clearances and two interceptions over 117 minutes on the pitch.