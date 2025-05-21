Pablo Pagis News: Versatile forward in Ligue 2

Pagis played 26 Ligue 2 matches, scoring four goals and assisting five times in the 2024-25 season.

Pagis' versatility and technical skills gave Lorient tactical flexibility. He contributed by both creating and finishing scoring chances especially during the final stretch of the season to help Lorient win the Ligue 2 title and secure promotion to the French top flight. His adaptability made him a key asset in different attacking scenarios.