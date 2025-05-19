Pablo Rosario News: Back from suspension

Rosario is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Rosario has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation and is set to return for the next match. He missed an outstanding performance from his team, who beat Brest 6-0 to secure fourth place and a spot in Champions League qualification for next season. He will aim to be as impactful in those games as he was this season to help the Aiglons reach the Queen competition.