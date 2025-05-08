Pablo Rosario News: Picks one match suspension
Rosario will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.
Rosario accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for the final match of the season against Brest on May. 17. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Baptiste Santamaria expected to start in the midfield for that game.
