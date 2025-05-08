Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pablo Rosario headshot

Pablo Rosario News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Rosario will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.

Rosario accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for the final match of the season against Brest on May. 17. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Baptiste Santamaria expected to start in the midfield for that game.

Pablo Rosario
Nice
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now