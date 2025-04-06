Pablo Sarabia News: Goal and assist as a sub
Sarabia scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich Town.
Sarabia scored and assisted as Wolves picked up a crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival. He came onto the pitch with 25 minutes remaining and scored 7 minutes later to bring the game back to 1-1. In the 84th minute, he then connected with Jorgen Strand Larsen to score the winner and build the gap between Wolves and Ipswich in the table.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now