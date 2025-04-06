Pablo Sarabia News: Goal and assist as a sub

Sarabia scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich Town.

Sarabia scored and assisted as Wolves picked up a crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival. He came onto the pitch with 25 minutes remaining and scored 7 minutes later to bring the game back to 1-1. In the 84th minute, he then connected with Jorgen Strand Larsen to score the winner and build the gap between Wolves and Ipswich in the table.