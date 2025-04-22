Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pablo Sarabia headshot

Pablo Sarabia News: Produces moment of brilliance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Sarabia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Sarabia made a massive impact for Wolves off the bench in their 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday. In 16 minutes played, the 32 year old scored one goal from his only shot- a wonderfully taken long range free kick in the 77th minute to win the match for the visitors. Sarabia has now scored in two of Wolves' last three matches, but has started just six games for the club all season. He will likely come off the bench against Leicester City on Saturday.

Pablo Sarabia
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now