Pablo Sarabia News: Produces moment of brilliance

Sarabia made a massive impact for Wolves off the bench in their 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday. In 16 minutes played, the 32 year old scored one goal from his only shot- a wonderfully taken long range free kick in the 77th minute to win the match for the visitors. Sarabia has now scored in two of Wolves' last three matches, but has started just six games for the club all season. He will likely come off the bench against Leicester City on Saturday.