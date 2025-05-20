Pacha Espino News: Assists in win over Celta
Espino assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Celta Vigo.
Espino set up Rayo Vallecano's first goal with a perfect cross that was nodded home by Isi Palazon. Espino is a solid two-way contributor for Rayo from his left-back role, but he hasn't started regularly, and his contributions don't show up on the scoresheet often. This was his first assist of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now