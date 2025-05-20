Pacha Espino News: Assists in win over Celta

Espino assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Celta Vigo.

Espino set up Rayo Vallecano's first goal with a perfect cross that was nodded home by Isi Palazon. Espino is a solid two-way contributor for Rayo from his left-back role, but he hasn't started regularly, and his contributions don't show up on the scoresheet often. This was his first assist of the season.