Paddy McNair headshot

Paddy McNair Injury: Serving with Northern Ireland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

McNair has been called up by the Northern Ireland national team and is not an option for Sunday's match against Austin.

McNair has made the squad for Northern Ireland, taking him away from his club team for the time being. He has been a regular starter thus far, so this will force a change, with Ian Pilcher as a possible replacement. His next chance to return will be against LAFC on March 29.

Paddy McNair
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
