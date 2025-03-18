Paddy McNair Injury: Serving with Northern Ireland
McNair has been called up by the Northern Ireland national team and is not an option for Sunday's match against Austin.
McNair has made the squad for Northern Ireland, taking him away from his club team for the time being. He has been a regular starter thus far, so this will force a change, with Ian Pilcher as a possible replacement. His next chance to return will be against LAFC on March 29.
