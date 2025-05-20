Pape Sarr Injury: Option to face United

Sarr (back) is an option for Wednesday's match against Manchester United, accoridng to manager Ange Postecoglou, per James Olley of ESPN.

Sarr is an option as expected for the final, with the midfielder only being taken off in the last outing due to precaution. This is huge news for the club, as he has started in each of their past two outings. That said, he will hope to see the start and contribute to the club's chance of winning a trophy.