Pape Sarr Injury: Straight down tunnel
Sarr went straight down the tunnel after being subbed off during Friday's clash with Aston Villa, according to Jay Harris of The Athletic.
Sarr was brought off early in the second half and went straight down the tunnel. It's never a good sign for a player to need immediate attention. With just two matches left to go in the Premier League any sort of injury would likely end Sarr's campaign.
