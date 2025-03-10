Pape Sarr News: Goal in draw with Cherries

Sarr scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Sarr worked hard all over the field Sunday. He helped his defense with three tackles, two interceptions and a block, he engaged in 14 duels (winning seven) and placed three long balls (one accurate). His main contribution was scoring Spurs first goal with his only attempt on target. From 27 appearances (16 starts) he has netted three and produced two assists, it had been three EPL matches since he last got onto the scoresheet.