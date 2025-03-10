Fantasy Soccer
Pape Sarr headshot

Pape Sarr News: Goal in draw with Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 10:26am

Sarr scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Sarr worked hard all over the field Sunday. He helped his defense with three tackles, two interceptions and a block, he engaged in 14 duels (winning seven) and placed three long balls (one accurate). His main contribution was scoring Spurs first goal with his only attempt on target. From 27 appearances (16 starts) he has netted three and produced two assists, it had been three EPL matches since he last got onto the scoresheet.

Pape Sarr
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
