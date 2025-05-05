Fantasy Soccer
Pape Sarr headshot

Pape Sarr News: Solid versus West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Sarr registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus West Ham United.

Sarr was back in the starting XI Sunday and put together a solid performance. He logged one shot and one chance created on the attack, but his more notable contributions were on defense. He won two tackles, intercepted two passes, made two clearances and won nine duels in his full 90 minutes of action. He is unlikely to see much playing time Thursday at Glimt, which could result in another start Sunday versus Crystal Palace.

Pape Sarr
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
